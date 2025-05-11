Humankind Investments LLC Boosts Position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Humankind Investments LLC raised its stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,571 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Humankind Investments LLC’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZBH. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. purchased a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter valued at $473,000. KLCM Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,825,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $654,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,955,449 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $417,814,000 after acquiring an additional 218,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reinhart Partners LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 86,755 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,164,000 after acquiring an additional 22,220 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

Zimmer Biomet Stock Performance

Shares of ZBH opened at $95.22 on Friday. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $89.92 and a 12-month high of $122.25. The stock has a market cap of $18.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.40, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of $104.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.12.

Zimmer Biomet Announces Dividend

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 11.77%. Zimmer Biomet’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.94 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 8.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is 21.24%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ZBH has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $115.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. JMP Securities dropped their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $125.00 to $112.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $113.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zimmer Biomet has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.15.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Zimmer Biomet

Insider Buying and Selling at Zimmer Biomet

In other news, SVP Lori Winkler sold 1,443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.40, for a total value of $150,649.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $915,379.20. The trade was a 14.13 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.