Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC Has $498,000 Stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,055 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $498,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 177.3% during the fourth quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 1,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,210 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 2,778 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $673,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 8,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,087,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the period. 42.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

Shares of GLD stock opened at $306.84 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $92.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.58 and a beta of 0.17. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $211.54 and a fifty-two week high of $317.63. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $289.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $264.82.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

