Raymond James Cuts MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) Price Target to $21.00

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT – Free Report) had its price target cut by Raymond James from $24.00 to $21.00 in a report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 10th. B. Riley raised MasterCraft Boat to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Truist Financial raised their target price on MasterCraft Boat from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 price target (down from $26.00) on shares of MasterCraft Boat in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Finally, Baird R W downgraded shares of MasterCraft Boat from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Shares of NASDAQ MCFT opened at $17.11 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.70 and a 200 day moving average of $18.31. The firm has a market cap of $286.64 million, a PE ratio of -42.77 and a beta of 1.12. MasterCraft Boat has a one year low of $14.39 and a one year high of $23.00.

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $75.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.15 million. MasterCraft Boat had a positive return on equity of 3.74% and a negative net margin of 2.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that MasterCraft Boat will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other MasterCraft Boat news, major shareholder Fund L.P. Forager purchased 4,658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.09 per share, for a total transaction of $70,289.22. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 1,702,353 shares in the company, valued at $25,688,506.77. The trade was a 0.27 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 77,420 shares of company stock worth $1,261,191. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of MasterCraft Boat during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in MasterCraft Boat by 260.4% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 4,487 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in MasterCraft Boat by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 742 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in MasterCraft Boat by 6,422.7% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 8,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. It operates through MasterCraft, Crest, and Aviara segments. The MasterCraft segment produces premium recreational performance sport boats primarily used for water skiing, wakeboarding, wake surfing, and general recreational boating.

