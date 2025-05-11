Gotham Asset Management LLC Buys 27,531 Shares of Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO)

Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report) by 22.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 147,993 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,531 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Veralto worth $15,073,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Focus Partners Wealth increased its stake in shares of Veralto by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 53,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,449,000 after purchasing an additional 5,101 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in Veralto in the 4th quarter valued at $231,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in Veralto by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 208,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,222,000 after buying an additional 1,322 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Veralto by 60.1% during the fourth quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 27,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,827,000 after buying an additional 10,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Veralto by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co now owns 11,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. 91.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VLTO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Veralto from $116.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Veralto from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Veralto from $103.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Veralto from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Northcoast Research initiated coverage on shares of Veralto in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Veralto has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.09.

Veralto Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:VLTO opened at $97.07 on Friday. Veralto Co. has a one year low of $83.87 and a one year high of $115.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The company has a market cap of $24.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.06, a PEG ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.78.

Veralto (NYSE:VLTO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Veralto had a return on equity of 49.29% and a net margin of 16.04%. Veralto’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. Research analysts predict that Veralto Co. will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Veralto Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. Veralto’s payout ratio is 12.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Veralto

In other Veralto news, CEO Jennifer Honeycutt sold 10,414 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.35, for a total transaction of $1,045,044.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 104,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,486,173.60. This trade represents a 9.06 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Melissa Aquino sold 463 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total transaction of $46,114.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,067,795.60. This represents a 2.18 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 64,578 shares of company stock worth $6,192,048. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Veralto Company Profile

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.

