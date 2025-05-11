Gotham Asset Management LLC Has $16.82 Million Position in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its position in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Free Report) by 136.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 813,886 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 469,652 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.39% of Flowers Foods worth $16,815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ethic Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 70.0% in the fourth quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 28,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 11,636 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Flowers Foods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $415,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 285.2% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 77,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,597,000 after acquiring an additional 57,232 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 205.9% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 220,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,560,000 after purchasing an additional 148,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Flowers Foods by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 13,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares during the last quarter. 75.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Flowers Foods Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FLO opened at $17.23 on Friday. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.17 and a fifty-two week high of $26.12. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 14.73, a P/E/G ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 0.37.

Flowers Foods Announces Dividend

Flowers Foods ( NYSE:FLO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 4.86%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.57%. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.05%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FLO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Flowers Foods from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 10th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Flowers Foods from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 10th.

Flowers Foods Profile

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery food products in the United States. Its principal products include fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack items, bagels, English muffins, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs.

