Humankind Investments LLC Has $925,000 Holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Humankind Investments LLC raised its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 62.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,298 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the period. Humankind Investments LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $925,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of REGN. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 62.5% in the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 39 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Trust Co bought a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 260.0% in the fourth quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 54 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. 83.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ:REGN opened at $527.78 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $613.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $695.07. The firm has a market cap of $57.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.79, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a current ratio of 4.73. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $520.50 and a one year high of $1,211.20.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Announces Dividend

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $8.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.83 by ($0.61). The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 16.32% and a net margin of 31.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $9.55 EPS. Research analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 20th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 20th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.96%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on REGN. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,195.00 to $1,013.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 27th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $768.00 to $633.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,230.00 to $1,030.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Leerink Partners upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $762.00 to $834.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $892.60.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

