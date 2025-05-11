Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Stock Position Trimmed by Humankind Investments LLC

Humankind Investments LLC lowered its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 13.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,257 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,891 shares during the quarter. Humankind Investments LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $1,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GILD. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,451,249 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $121,673,000 after acquiring an additional 59,181 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 324,469 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Gilead Sciences by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 27,621 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,551,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 11,191 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 270,216 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $24,960,000 after purchasing an additional 16,598 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Price Performance

NASDAQ GILD opened at $96.86 on Friday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.07 and a fifty-two week high of $119.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $107.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.32. The firm has a market cap of $120.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 261.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.77 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 1.67% and a return on equity of 31.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.32) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is 66.53%.

Insider Transactions at Gilead Sciences

In other Gilead Sciences news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.09, for a total transaction of $260,225.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 169,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,597,559.49. This represents a 1.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In the last three months, insiders sold 160,605 shares of company stock valued at $16,718,136. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GILD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $132.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Gilead Sciences from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gilead Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.55.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

