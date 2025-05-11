Humankind Investments LLC Buys 1,038 Shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Humankind Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) by 16.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,386 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares during the period. Humankind Investments LLC’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker during the 4th quarter worth $112,978,000. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 3,599.5% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 929,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,346,000 after buying an additional 904,278 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 87.8% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 925,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,861,000 after acquiring an additional 432,500 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,415,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,942,000 after purchasing an additional 418,878 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,734,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,222,000 after buying an additional 380,309 shares during the period. 81.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $123.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $134.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research note on Monday, March 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $123.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $122.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, J. M. Smucker currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at J. M. Smucker

In other J. M. Smucker news, CFO Tucker H. Marshall sold 5,028 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.36, for a total value of $569,974.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,503,493.68. This represents a 27.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jill R. Penrose sold 5,117 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.26, for a total transaction of $594,902.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,794 shares in the company, valued at $1,022,390.44. This represents a 36.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

J. M. Smucker Stock Performance

J. M. Smucker stock opened at $111.48 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.38. The J. M. Smucker Company has a twelve month low of $98.77 and a twelve month high of $125.42. The company has a market capitalization of $11.86 billion, a PE ratio of 22.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 5.96% and a return on equity of 14.35%. Research analysts expect that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.88 EPS for the current year.

J. M. Smucker Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th will be issued a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 16th. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -179.25%.

About J. M. Smucker

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

