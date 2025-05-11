Graham Capital Management L.P. Has $2.44 Million Stake in Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HHH)

Graham Capital Management L.P. lowered its holdings in Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HHH – Free Report) by 11.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,746 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,160 shares during the quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Howard Hughes were worth $2,442,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in Howard Hughes during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in shares of Howard Hughes during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Howard Hughes during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Huntington National Bank raised its position in Howard Hughes by 335.5% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 932 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its position in Howard Hughes by 40.1% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Howard Hughes from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Howard Hughes from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday.

Howard Hughes Trading Up 2.4 %

NYSE:HHH opened at $71.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.83 and a 1-year high of $87.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.40 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $70.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.56.

Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.08. Howard Hughes had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 3.38%. The business had revenue of $199.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.43 million. The business’s revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Howard Hughes Company Profile

Howard Hughes Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development company in the United States. It operates in four segments: Operating Assets; Master Planned Communities (MPCs); Seaport; and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment consists of developed or acquired retail, office, and multi-family properties along with other retail investments.

