Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC increased its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 19.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,018 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,765,957 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,585,273,000 after purchasing an additional 271,622 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,514,592 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $941,773,000 after buying an additional 144,217 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,325,876 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $824,430,000 after buying an additional 137,134 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 39,912.0% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 1,232,769 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $766,536,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229,688 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $494,903,000.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VGT opened at $571.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $80.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.08 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $540.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $594.03. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $451.00 and a fifty-two week high of $648.76.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

