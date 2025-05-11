Gotham Asset Management LLC Has $15.96 Million Stock Position in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) by 40.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,151 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,206 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC owned 0.08% of EMCOR Group worth $15,955,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its holdings in EMCOR Group by 494.7% during the fourth quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 113 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its holdings in EMCOR Group by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 199 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its holdings in EMCOR Group by 2,063.6% during the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 238 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 253 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

EMCOR Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:EME opened at $439.21 on Friday. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $319.49 and a fifty-two week high of $545.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $389.79 and its 200 day moving average is $442.18. The company has a market capitalization of $19.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.31 and a beta of 1.18.

EMCOR Group Dividend Announcement

EMCOR Group ( NYSE:EME Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $5.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.57 by $0.84. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 34.99% and a net margin of 6.51%. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 20.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 17th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 17th. EMCOR Group’s payout ratio is currently 4.42%.

EMCOR Group announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to repurchase up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on EME. StockNews.com lowered EMCOR Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on EMCOR Group from $514.00 to $503.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EMCOR Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $494.50.

Insider Transactions at EMCOR Group

In related news, CAO Maxine Lum Mauricio sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.07, for a total value of $462,587.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,229,474.94. The trade was a 4.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robin A. Walker-Lee sold 947 shares of EMCOR Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.83, for a total transaction of $390,950.01. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,928,616.02. The trade was a 11.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,197 shares of company stock worth $3,905,748 in the last 90 days. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EMCOR Group Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc provides construction and facilities, building, and industrial services in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation; low-voltage systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; computerized traffic control systems, and signal and communication equipment; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

