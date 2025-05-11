Graham Capital Management L.P. Buys 4,406 Shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE)

Graham Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Free Report) by 37.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,144 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,406 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Guidewire Software were worth $2,722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,455,534 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,425,434,000 after acquiring an additional 90,618 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,436,873 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $747,968,000 after buying an additional 1,009,966 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,407,778 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $237,323,000 after buying an additional 291,774 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,342,771 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $226,701,000 after buying an additional 12,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 79.4% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 946,158 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $159,503,000 after buying an additional 418,642 shares during the period.

A number of analysts have weighed in on GWRE shares. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Guidewire Software from $230.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $228.00 to $231.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Guidewire Software from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Guidewire Software presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.08.

NYSE:GWRE opened at $213.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 2.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 593.42, a P/E/G ratio of 37.21 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $191.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $191.67. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $107.65 and a fifty-two week high of $219.59.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.44). Guidewire Software had a return on equity of 2.38% and a net margin of 2.91%. The firm had revenue of $289.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.74 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.36, for a total value of $291,704.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 252,993 shares in the company, valued at $52,713,621.48. This represents a 0.55 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael C. Keller sold 1,848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.03, for a total transaction of $341,935.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,270,318.10. This represents a 13.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 33,771 shares of company stock valued at $6,507,557. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Guidewire Software, Inc provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

