Humankind Investments LLC Has $600,000 Stock Holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Humankind Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 149.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,427 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,638 shares during the period. Humankind Investments LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB raised its position in Moderna by 295.0% in the 4th quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Compass Planning Associates Inc bought a new stake in shares of Moderna during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Moderna by 286.2% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Moderna in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Moderna by 51.2% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. 75.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on MRNA. Bank of America lowered their target price on Moderna from $41.00 to $34.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Moderna from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Moderna from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Moderna in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Moderna from $50.00 to $32.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.95.

Moderna Price Performance

Shares of MRNA opened at $24.25 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.46. Moderna, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.15 and a 12-month high of $170.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.38 billion, a PE ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 1.99.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported ($2.52) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.92) by $0.40. The business had revenue of $108.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.35 million. Moderna had a negative net margin of 110.04% and a negative return on equity of 28.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 35.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($3.07) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post -9.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Moderna

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

