Humankind Investments LLC Sells 100 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Humankind Investments LLC lowered its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,400 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Humankind Investments LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 95,763,752 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $37,251,142,000 after acquiring an additional 875,836 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,957,463 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $8,525,046,000 after acquiring an additional 257,036 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,032,910,000. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in Home Depot by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 12,455,582 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,845,098,000 after purchasing an additional 647,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Home Depot by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,149,890 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,726,186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424,857 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of HD stock opened at $362.55 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $358.23 and a 200-day moving average of $388.76. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $323.77 and a 12-month high of $439.37. The company has a market capitalization of $360.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.63, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.09. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 452.60%. The business had revenue of $39.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.15 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 13th were given a dividend of $2.30 per share. This represents a $9.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 13th. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.25. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.66%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. HSBC raised shares of Home Depot from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $356.00 to $410.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $470.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $455.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $440.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Home Depot from $435.00 to $418.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $430.32.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

