Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) Shares Purchased by Gotham Asset Management LLC

Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Free Report) by 16.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 928,927 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 134,622 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust were worth $15,745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,630,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,495,000 after purchasing an additional 495,599 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth $76,825,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 40.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,040,969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,494,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159,763 shares during the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,264,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,325,000 after acquiring an additional 661,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,849,743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,303,000 after acquiring an additional 422,940 shares during the period.

Healthcare Realty Trust Stock Performance

NYSE:HR opened at $15.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.63 and a beta of 0.92. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a 1 year low of $14.53 and a 1 year high of $18.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.03 and a 200-day moving average of $16.73.

Healthcare Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Healthcare Realty Trust ( NYSE:HR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.39. Healthcare Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 11.20% and a negative net margin of 51.60%. The firm had revenue of $288.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 12th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.07%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -113.76%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Healthcare Realty Trust from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on Healthcare Realty Trust from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Healthcare Realty Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

Healthcare Realty Trust Company Profile

Healthcare Realty Trust, Inc provides real estate investment services. It owns, leases, manages, acquires, finances, develops, and redevelops income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States of America. The company was founded by David R.

