HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Price Target Cut to $745.00 by Analysts at Barclays

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at Barclays from $815.00 to $745.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the software maker’s stock. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 23.69% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on HubSpot from $900.00 to $750.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on HubSpot from $710.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of HubSpot in a report on Thursday, February 13th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $700.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of HubSpot from $940.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $772.56.

HubSpot Stock Down 8.8 %

Shares of NYSE HUBS opened at $602.31 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $584.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $667.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6,693.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 41.44 and a beta of 1.78. HubSpot has a 52 week low of $434.84 and a 52 week high of $881.13.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by ($1.98). HubSpot had a net margin of 0.17% and a negative return on equity of 0.07%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that HubSpot will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at HubSpot

In other news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $810.00, for a total value of $6,885,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 524,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $425,048,310. This trade represents a 1.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 2,382 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $573.92, for a total value of $1,367,077.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 72,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,536,312.16. This trade represents a 3.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,562 shares of company stock valued at $18,401,757 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HubSpot

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CenterBook Partners LP purchased a new position in HubSpot in the first quarter worth approximately $1,521,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 109.9% in the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,366 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of HubSpot by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 129,915 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $74,219,000 after purchasing an additional 2,428 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of HubSpot by 9.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 224,771 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $128,409,000 after purchasing an additional 19,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. purchased a new position in HubSpot in the first quarter valued at $2,134,000. 90.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HubSpot Company Profile

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

