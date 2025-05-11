Gen Wealth Partners Inc Sells 2,398 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Gen Wealth Partners Inc lowered its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 86.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 361 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,398 shares during the period. Gen Wealth Partners Inc’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $84,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Synergy Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Broadcom in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.
Broadcom Stock Up 0.2 %
Shares of AVGO stock opened at $208.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $128.50 and a 12 month high of $251.88. The stock has a market cap of $979.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 169.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $182.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $197.50.
Broadcom Announces Dividend
Broadcom announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, April 7th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to buy up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research firms have recently commented on AVGO. KeyCorp raised their target price on Broadcom from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, March 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $246.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $255.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, March 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $229.48.
Insider Buying and Selling at Broadcom
In other Broadcom news, Director Henry Samueli sold 663,976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.60, for a total transaction of $120,578,041.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,798,721 shares in the company, valued at $7,045,847,733.60. This trade represents a 1.68 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.65, for a total value of $5,839,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 490,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,564,585.40. This represents a 5.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 719,776 shares of company stock valued at $131,065,542. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.
Broadcom Company Profile
Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.
