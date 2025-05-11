iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) Shares Acquired by Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC

Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Free Report) by 9.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,448 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC’s holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF were worth $462,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Global Tech ETF by 94.7% in the fourth quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 6,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 3,071 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 125.2% in the 4th quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 24,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,051,000 after acquiring an additional 13,457 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 5,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 464,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,393,000 after purchasing an additional 7,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bulltick Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Global Tech ETF by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. Bulltick Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790 shares during the period.

iShares Global Tech ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IXN opened at $79.82 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $75.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.56. The company has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.23 and a beta of 1.23. iShares Global Tech ETF has a fifty-two week low of $63.58 and a fifty-two week high of $88.62.

iShares Global Tech ETF Profile

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

