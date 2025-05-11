Kahn Brothers Group Inc. Sells 38,919 Shares of Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN)

Kahn Brothers Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN – Free Report) by 16.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 203,033 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,919 shares during the quarter. Haleon accounts for approximately 0.4% of Kahn Brothers Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Kahn Brothers Group Inc.’s holdings in Haleon were worth $1,937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Haleon in the 4th quarter worth approximately $112,000. PFW Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Haleon during the fourth quarter worth $99,000. Marcum Wealth LLC increased its position in Haleon by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 24,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 4,074 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Haleon in the fourth quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Haleon by 131.4% in the 4th quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 47,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 26,744 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.67% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on HLN. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Haleon in a report on Tuesday. Hsbc Global Res downgraded Haleon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. HSBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Haleon in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Haleon from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $11.25 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Haleon in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.25.

NYSE:HLN opened at $10.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.84. Haleon plc has a one year low of $8.24 and a one year high of $10.85. The firm has a market cap of $48.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.24.

Haleon (NYSE:HLN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. Haleon had a return on equity of 14.76% and a net margin of 10.85%. The company had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Haleon plc will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 5th. Investors of record on Friday, April 25th will be given a dividend of $0.1166 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 25th. This represents a yield of 1.6%. This is an increase from Haleon’s previous — dividend of $0.05. Haleon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.97%.

Haleon plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides oral health products, such as toothpastes, mouth washes, and denture care products under the Sensodyne, Polident, Parodontax, Biotene brands; and vitamins, minerals, and supplements under Centrum, Emergen-C, Caltrate brands.

