Rockhopper Exploration (LON:RKH) Price Target Raised to GBX 86

Rockhopper Exploration (LON:RKH – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 49 ($0.66) to GBX 86 ($1.16) in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Digital Look reports. The firm presently has a “speculative buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 90.09% from the stock’s current price.

Rockhopper Exploration Stock Performance

Shares of LON RKH opened at GBX 45.24 ($0.61) on Monday. Rockhopper Exploration has a 1 year low of GBX 12.20 ($0.17) and a 1 year high of GBX 58.01 ($0.79). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 2.94. The stock has a market cap of £361.98 million, a PE ratio of 22,983.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 47.84 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 37.51.

Rockhopper Exploration (LON:RKH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 29th. The company reported GBX 7.20 ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Rockhopper Exploration will post -0.1899958 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Rockhopper Exploration

About Rockhopper Exploration

In other Rockhopper Exploration news, insider Alison Baker sold 50,000 shares of Rockhopper Exploration stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 47 ($0.64), for a total value of £23,500 ($31,808.34). Insiders own 19.22% of the company’s stock.

Rockhopper Exploration plc operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in the United Kingdom. It engages in the exploration, appraisal, and exploitation of its oil and gas acreage primarily in the North Falkland Basin and the Greater Mediterranean region. The company holds 35% working interest in the PL003a, PL003b, PL004a, PL004b, PL004c, PL005, PL032, PL033 production licenses in North Falkland Basin.

