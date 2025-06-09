Rockhopper Exploration (LON:RKH) Price Target Raised to GBX 86

Rockhopper Exploration (LON:RKH – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 49 ($0.66) to GBX 86 ($1.16) in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Digital Look reports. The firm presently has a “speculative buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 90.09% from the stock’s current price.
Rockhopper Exploration Stock Performance
Shares of LON RKH opened at GBX 45.24 ($0.61) on Monday. Rockhopper Exploration has a 1 year low of GBX 12.20 ($0.17) and a 1 year high of GBX 58.01 ($0.79). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 2.94. The stock has a market cap of £361.98 million, a PE ratio of 22,983.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 47.84 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 37.51.
Rockhopper Exploration (LON:RKH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 29th. The company reported GBX 7.20 ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Rockhopper Exploration will post -0.1899958 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Insider Transactions at Rockhopper Exploration
About Rockhopper Exploration
Rockhopper Exploration plc operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in the United Kingdom. It engages in the exploration, appraisal, and exploitation of its oil and gas acreage primarily in the North Falkland Basin and the Greater Mediterranean region. The company holds 35% working interest in the PL003a, PL003b, PL004a, PL004b, PL004c, PL005, PL032, PL033 production licenses in North Falkland Basin.
