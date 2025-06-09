Fenimore Asset Management Inc Grows Stock Holdings in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Fenimore Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 134,796 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,677 shares during the quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc owned about 0.17% of Avery Dennison worth $23,990,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison during the fourth quarter valued at about $496,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison during the fourth quarter valued at about $11,396,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 1,434 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. DoubleLine ETF Adviser LP purchased a new position in shares of Avery Dennison in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,702,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 14,521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,717,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302 shares during the last quarter. 94.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avery Dennison Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AVY opened at $179.95 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.64, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.88. Avery Dennison Co. has a 12 month low of $157.00 and a 12 month high of $233.48. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $174.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $183.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Avery Dennison Increases Dividend

Avery Dennison ( NYSE:AVY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 33.06% and a net margin of 8.05%. Avery Dennison’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.29 EPS. Analysts expect that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. This is an increase from Avery Dennison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 4th. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.32%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AVY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Avery Dennison from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $205.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Avery Dennison in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Avery Dennison from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $225.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $208.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $206.60.

Avery Dennison Profile

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as a materials science and digital identification solutions company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, Latin, America, and internationally. It provides pressure-sensitive materials comprising papers, plastic films, metal foils, and fabrics; performance tapes products, including tapes for wire harnessing, as well as cable wrapping for automotive, electrical, and general industrial applications; mechanical fasteners, which are precision-extruded and injection-molded plastic devices used in various automotive, general industrial, and retail applications; and other pressure-sensitive adhesive-based materials and converted products under the Fasson, JAC, Yongle, and Avery Dennison brands.

Featured Stories

