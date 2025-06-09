Toth Financial Advisory Corp Sells 13,150 Shares of ProShares Ultra Russell 2000 (NYSEARCA:UWM)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp cut its stake in ProShares Ultra Russell 2000 (NYSEARCA:UWM – Free Report) by 20.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 51,825 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,150 shares during the quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in ProShares Ultra Russell 2000 were worth $1,733,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IMC Chicago LLC bought a new position in ProShares Ultra Russell 2000 in the 4th quarter worth about $1,495,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Russell 2000 in the fourth quarter worth about $240,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Russell 2000 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,136,000. Financial Management Network Inc. bought a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Russell 2000 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $465,000. Finally, WealthBridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in ProShares Ultra Russell 2000 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $764,000.

ProShares Ultra Russell 2000 Trading Up 3.2%

ProShares Ultra Russell 2000 stock opened at $36.31 on Monday. ProShares Ultra Russell 2000 has a 1-year low of $24.47 and a 1-year high of $51.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $328.61 million, a PE ratio of 13.49 and a beta of 2.22. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.49.

ProShares Ultra Russell 2000 Profile

The ProShares Ultra Russell2000 (UWM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index. The fund provides 2x leveraged exposure to a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap companies. UWM was launched on Jan 23, 2007 and is managed by ProShares.

