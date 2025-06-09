14,161 Shares in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) Purchased by Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC

Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 14,161 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $511,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PPL. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in PPL during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Kentucky Trust Co bought a new position in PPL in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new position in PPL in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in PPL by 84.5% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,264 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in PPL by 121.4% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,581 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 867 shares during the period. 76.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of PPL from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Wall Street Zen raised shares of PPL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Citigroup raised shares of PPL from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of PPL from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of PPL from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PPL currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.90.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO David J. Bonenberger sold 1,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.98, for a total value of $61,809.66. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 45,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,591,065.30. The trade was a 3.74% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

PPL Trading Down 0.2%

PPL opened at $34.04 on Monday. PPL Co. has a 1-year low of $27.24 and a 1-year high of $36.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $25.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.13, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.05 and its 200-day moving average is $34.17.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.07. PPL had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 8.88%. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that PPL Co. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PPL Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.2725 per share. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 10th. PPL’s payout ratio is 80.74%.

PPL Company Profile

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.6 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Free Report).

