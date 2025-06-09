Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.50 Million Stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June (BATS:PJUN)

Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June (BATS:PJUN – Free Report) by 7.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,494 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,935 shares during the period. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.28% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June worth $1,499,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PJUN. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,548,000. Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June by 1.8% during the first quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 153,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,671,000 after acquiring an additional 2,743 shares during the period. Riverchase Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,447,000. Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 48,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after buying an additional 4,032 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June by 48.3% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 48,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,824,000 after buying an additional 15,832 shares during the period.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June Price Performance

BATS PJUN opened at $39.15 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $37.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.52. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June has a fifty-two week low of $33.53 and a fifty-two week high of $39.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $623.66 million, a PE ratio of 24.61 and a beta of 0.44.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June Company Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New (PJUN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PJUN was launched on Jun 3, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

