NewSquare Capital LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

NewSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,372,809 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 61,942 shares during the period. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF comprises about 4.2% of NewSquare Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. NewSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $52,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN lifted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $32,000.

NYSEARCA SCHX opened at $23.73 on Monday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $19.00 and a 52 week high of $24.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.20 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.97.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

