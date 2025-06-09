Toth Financial Advisory Corp Sells 769 Shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,899 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 769 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp owned about 0.18% of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF worth $2,413,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the 4th quarter worth $217,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 86.1% in the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $862,000 after acquiring an additional 3,816 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $502,000. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC now owns 56,929 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,949,000 after acquiring an additional 3,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarity Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Clarity Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF stock opened at $95.13 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 1.29. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF has a 12-month low of $84.48 and a 12-month high of $126.09.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

