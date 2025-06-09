Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Position in iShares High Yield Systematic Bond ETF (BATS:HYDB)

Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares High Yield Systematic Bond ETF (BATS:HYDB – Free Report) by 20.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 287,863 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,851 shares during the period. iShares High Yield Systematic Bond ETF accounts for approximately 3.8% of Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares High Yield Systematic Bond ETF were worth $13,555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in HYDB. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares High Yield Systematic Bond ETF by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in iShares High Yield Systematic Bond ETF by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 149,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,024,000 after purchasing an additional 13,198 shares during the last quarter. Buttonwood Financial Group LLC raised its position in iShares High Yield Systematic Bond ETF by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Buttonwood Financial Group LLC now owns 7,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares High Yield Systematic Bond ETF by 88.1% in the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 3,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Breakwater Capital Group bought a new position in shares of iShares High Yield Systematic Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $330,000.

iShares High Yield Systematic Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of HYDB opened at $46.60 on Monday. iShares High Yield Systematic Bond ETF has a one year low of $44.04 and a one year high of $48.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $46.17 and a 200-day moving average of $46.94.

iShares High Yield Systematic Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF (HYDB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the BlackRock High Yield Defensive Bond index. The fund tracks a broad-maturity, multifactor index of high-yield bonds. The index selects and weights bonds based on default probability, default-adjusted spreads, and volatility.

