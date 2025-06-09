1,893 Shares in Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Staples Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PSL) Acquired by Selective Wealth Management Inc.

Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Staples Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PSL – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. owned 0.22% of Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Staples Momentum ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PSL. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Staples Momentum ETF by 265.2% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Staples Momentum ETF by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Staples Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $247,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Staples Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $373,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Staples Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter worth $428,000.

Get Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Staples Momentum ETF alerts:

Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Staples Momentum ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PSL opened at $110.54 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $92.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.93 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.55. Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Staples Momentum ETF has a fifty-two week low of $94.71 and a fifty-two week high of $114.45.

Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Staples Momentum ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Staples Momentum ETF

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th were issued a dividend of $0.2207 per share. This is a boost from Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Staples Momentum ETF’s previous dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th.

(Free Report)

PowerShares Dynamic Consumer Staples Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Consumer Staples Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in common stocks of consumer staples companies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Staples Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Staples Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.