CGC Financial Services LLC Sells 81 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

CGC Financial Services LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,249 shares of the company’s stock after selling 81 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises about 0.3% of CGC Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. CGC Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $834,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VUG. Accredited Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Human Investing LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Providence First Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF stock opened at $421.99 on Monday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $316.14 and a 12-month high of $429.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $383.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $399.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $418.21 billion, a PE ratio of 36.72 and a beta of 1.18.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

