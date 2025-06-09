Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 3,407 Shares of PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF (NYSEARCA:BILZ)

Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF (NYSEARCA:BILZ – Free Report) by 50.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,295 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,407 shares during the quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF were worth $333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BILZ. FSR Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,540,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 12,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the period. Lord & Richards Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $244,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,231,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,182,000 after purchasing an additional 49,670 shares during the period.

Shares of PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF stock opened at $100.95 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.04. PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF has a 12 month low of $100.68 and a 12 month high of $101.27.

The PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active Exchange-Traded Fund (BILZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in treasury bills and notes, repurchase agreements, and cash collateralized by the US government. Securities selected have a maximum maturity of six months.

