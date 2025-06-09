Abacus Planning Group Inc. Sells 1,766 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Abacus Planning Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 9.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,250 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,766 shares during the quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,052,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. 10Elms LLP acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Keystone Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Compass Planning Associates Inc acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

XOM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $141.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 27th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $135.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Piper Sandler downgraded Exxon Mobil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.50.

NYSE XOM opened at $104.29 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.02. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $97.80 and a 12 month high of $126.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $449.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.30, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.49.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.03. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 12.92%. The firm had revenue of $83.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.06 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be paid a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.52%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

