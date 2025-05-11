KKM Financial LLC Acquires 309 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

KKM Financial LLC lifted its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,263 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 309 shares during the quarter. Home Depot makes up about 1.3% of KKM Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. KKM Financial LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $3,214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Group Ltd. raised its stake in Home Depot by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Group Ltd. now owns 563 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 11,429 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,446,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 215,339 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $83,765,000 after purchasing an additional 13,337 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at about $294,000. Finally, Aprio Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,774 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,191,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. 70.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HSBC upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $356.00 to $410.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Home Depot from $440.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Home Depot from $450.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Home Depot from $431.00 to $424.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $430.32.

Home Depot Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $362.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $358.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $388.76. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $323.77 and a 12 month high of $439.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $360.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.63, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.05.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.09. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 452.60%. The company had revenue of $39.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 13th were given a dividend of $2.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 13th. This represents a $9.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.25. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.66%.

Home Depot Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.