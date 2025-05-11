Cetera Investment Advisers Sells 15,197 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Cetera Investment Advisers trimmed its holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 17.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,197 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Hershey were worth $12,083,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HSY. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp lifted its position in Hershey by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A boosted its position in shares of Hershey by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A now owns 3,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its position in Hershey by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 5,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $939,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Hershey by 42.5% during the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in Hershey by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $921,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. 57.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on HSY shares. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Hershey from $170.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Hershey from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Hershey from $184.00 to $148.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. UBS Group dropped their price target on Hershey from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Hershey from $183.00 to $177.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.40.

Hershey stock opened at $171.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The Hershey Company has a one year low of $140.13 and a one year high of $211.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.69, a PEG ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 0.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $168.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $168.38.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.15. Hershey had a return on equity of 44.77% and a net margin of 19.83%. The business had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.07 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 6.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be issued a $1.37 dividend. This represents a $5.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 16th. Hershey’s payout ratio is 67.57%.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; protein bars; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

