Toth Financial Advisory Corp Purchases 5,275 Shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 59,525 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,275 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $461,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 2,959.8% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 67,682 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after buying an additional 65,470 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,419 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 1,402 shares during the period. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $3,733,000. 79.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CPRX opened at $25.87 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.76. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.75 and a 52 week high of $26.17. The stock has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 21.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.72.

Several research firms have recently commented on CPRX. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Wall Street Zen upgraded Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Catalyst Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, February 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.83.

In related news, insider Gary Ingenito sold 44,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.63, for a total transaction of $1,039,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 68,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,627,468.99. This represents a 38.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 10.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, an amifampridine phosphate tablets for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS); and Ruzurgi for the treatment of pediatric LEMS patients.

