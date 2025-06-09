Baldwin Wealth Partners LLC MA Reduces Stock Holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Baldwin Wealth Partners LLC MA reduced its position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,648 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 340 shares during the quarter. Baldwin Wealth Partners LLC MA’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $482,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $266,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 59,098 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,455,000 after purchasing an additional 12,149 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 1,369,875 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $101,412,000 after purchasing an additional 4,603 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 25,533 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,890,000 after buying an additional 1,501 shares during the period. 79.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of NYSE EW opened at $77.56 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12 month low of $58.93 and a 12 month high of $95.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.50 billion, a PE ratio of 11.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.12.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 72.93% and a return on equity of 19.40%. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on EW shares. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Barclays increased their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.20.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Edwards Lifesciences

Insider Buying and Selling at Edwards Lifesciences

In related news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 11,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.87, for a total value of $797,287.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,153,526.69. This trade represents a 27.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.81, for a total value of $663,195.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 47,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,295,450.86. This represents a 16.75% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 52,448 shares of company stock worth $3,768,465. 1.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

(Free Report)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.