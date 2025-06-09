Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February (BATS:PFEB)

Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February (BATS:PFEB – Free Report) by 614.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 52,732 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,349 shares during the quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February were worth $1,889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BCS Wealth Management increased its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 153,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,510,000 after purchasing an additional 20,724 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 36,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,317,000 after acquiring an additional 7,092 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 35,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 2,879 shares during the period. KFG Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February by 120.4% in the 1st quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 70,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,522,000 after purchasing an additional 38,463 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February by 98.5% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 37,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after acquiring an additional 18,740 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February Stock Performance

BATS:PFEB opened at $37.37 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.86 and its 200 day moving average is $36.42. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February has a fifty-two week low of $32.93 and a fifty-two week high of $37.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $868.11 million, a PE ratio of 24.08 and a beta of 0.42.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February Company Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February (PFEB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PFEB was launched on Feb 3, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

