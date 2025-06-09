Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV) Shares Purchased by Selective Wealth Management Inc.

Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV – Free Report) by 32.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,278 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,997 shares during the period. Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF comprises approximately 0.5% of Selective Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Selective Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF were worth $1,150,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESGV. Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF in the first quarter valued at about $881,000. Meridian Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 16.5% during the first quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital boosted its position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 550.0% in the first quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 16,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,555,000 after buying an additional 14,042 shares during the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 6,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 145,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,268,000 after buying an additional 4,604 shares during the period.

Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF Price Performance

ESGV stock opened at $106.17 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.93 and a beta of 1.07. Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF has a 12 month low of $84.41 and a 12 month high of $109.62. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.08.

About Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF

The Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (ESGV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE USA All Cap Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of US all-cap companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) criteria. ESGV was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

