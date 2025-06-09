Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) Shares Sold by Centricity Wealth Management LLC

Centricity Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,970 shares of the company’s stock after selling 476 shares during the quarter. Centricity Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $743,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $218,000. 25 LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 4.4% during the first quarter. 25 LLC now owns 604,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,530,000 after purchasing an additional 25,559 shares during the last quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 461,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,632,000 after purchasing an additional 6,812 shares during the last quarter. BCS Wealth Management boosted its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 6.9% during the first quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 22,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the first quarter valued at $231,000.

Shares of VXUS opened at $68.01 on Monday. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 12-month low of $54.98 and a 12-month high of $68.11. The stock has a market cap of $90.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.83 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $63.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.23.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 21st were issued a dividend of $0.1909 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 21st.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

