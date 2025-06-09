Priebe Wealth Holdings LLC Grows Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Priebe Wealth Holdings LLC boosted its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 11.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,775 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 186 shares during the quarter. Priebe Wealth Holdings LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Capital & Planning LLC raised its holdings in Chevron by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital & Planning LLC now owns 1,678 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 34,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,011,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,947,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 25,751 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,730,000 after purchasing an additional 3,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in Chevron by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 663,463 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $96,096,000 after purchasing an additional 8,762 shares in the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CVX opened at $140.21 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $244.86 billion, a PE ratio of 14.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $132.04 and a 12 month high of $168.96. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $138.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $149.65.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $47.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.05 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 11.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 10.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.71 per share. This represents a $6.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 19th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is 78.17%.

CVX has been the topic of several research reports. Scotiabank cut Chevron from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Chevron from $173.00 to $164.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 5th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 5th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Chevron from $188.00 to $186.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $176.00 to $158.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.24.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

