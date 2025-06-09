Wesbanco Bank Inc. Acquires 72,178 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 30.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 311,384 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,178 shares during the quarter. Coca-Cola accounts for approximately 0.8% of Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $22,301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KO. Tallon Kerry Patrick bought a new position in Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter worth $241,000. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 39,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,433,000 after acquiring an additional 4,591 shares in the last quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter worth about $24,472,000. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp raised its stake in Coca-Cola by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 5,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the period. 70.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Coca-Cola from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.81.

Coca-Cola Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of KO opened at $71.37 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The business has a fifty day moving average of $71.39 and a 200 day moving average of $67.63. The company has a market cap of $307.20 billion, a PE ratio of 28.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.46. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52-week low of $60.62 and a 52-week high of $74.38.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.02. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.59% and a return on equity of 45.37%. The firm had revenue of $11.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 81.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Coca-Cola news, EVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 60,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.87, for a total value of $4,335,629.62. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 187,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,491,148.92. The trade was a 24.32% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO John Murphy sold 88,658 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.09, for a total transaction of $6,391,355.22. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 205,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,815,287.99. This represents a 30.14% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 440,664 shares of company stock valued at $31,730,532. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Profile

(Free Report)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.