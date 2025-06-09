Wesbanco Bank Inc. Acquires 72,178 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 30.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 311,384 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,178 shares during the quarter. Coca-Cola accounts for approximately 0.8% of Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $22,301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KO. Tallon Kerry Patrick bought a new position in Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter worth $241,000. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 39,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,433,000 after acquiring an additional 4,591 shares in the last quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter worth about $24,472,000. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp raised its stake in Coca-Cola by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 5,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the period. 70.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Coca-Cola from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.81.
Coca-Cola Stock Up 0.6%
Shares of KO opened at $71.37 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The business has a fifty day moving average of $71.39 and a 200 day moving average of $67.63. The company has a market cap of $307.20 billion, a PE ratio of 28.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.46. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52-week low of $60.62 and a 52-week high of $74.38.
Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.02. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.59% and a return on equity of 45.37%. The firm had revenue of $11.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.
Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 81.60%.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Coca-Cola news, EVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 60,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.87, for a total value of $4,335,629.62. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 187,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,491,148.92. The trade was a 24.32% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO John Murphy sold 88,658 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.09, for a total transaction of $6,391,355.22. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 205,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,815,287.99. This represents a 30.14% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 440,664 shares of company stock valued at $31,730,532. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.
Coca-Cola Profile
The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.
