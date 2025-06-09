25 LLC Acquires 64 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

25 LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,018 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 1.7% of 25 LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. 25 LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 22,099.4% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 36,046,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,422,195,000 after buying an additional 35,884,088 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,517,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,520,679,000 after acquiring an additional 2,516,003 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $14,232,829,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,912,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,884,314,000 after purchasing an additional 511,022 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $9,202,879,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 1.0%

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO opened at $550.66 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $514.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $533.46. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $442.80 and a 1-year high of $563.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.72 and a beta of 1.01.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.