Bangor Savings Bank Sells 78 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Bangor Savings Bank lowered its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,706 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 78 shares during the quarter. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $573,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mainstream Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Avalon Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 166.7% in the 4th quarter. Avalon Trust Co now owns 120 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Accredited Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Curio Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on HON shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $182.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $247.00 to $243.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $211.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.14.

Honeywell International Trading Up 0.9%

Honeywell International stock opened at $228.78 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $147.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.27, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.08. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $179.36 and a fifty-two week high of $242.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $210.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $216.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.30. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.82% and a return on equity of 35.78%. The firm had revenue of $9.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.25 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th were paid a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.95%.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

