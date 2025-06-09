UMB Bank n.a. Decreases Stock Holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

UMB Bank n.a. reduced its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,177 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 720 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $2,647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Putney Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. 75.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on NSC. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $255.00 target price on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research report on Friday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $293.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Norfolk Southern from $271.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price target on Norfolk Southern from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Norfolk Southern currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.24.

Norfolk Southern Stock Up 1.6%

Shares of NYSE:NSC opened at $250.89 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.56 billion, a PE ratio of 21.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.32. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1 year low of $201.63 and a 1 year high of $277.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $229.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $240.44.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 20.04% and a net margin of 21.63%. Norfolk Southern’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.49 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13 EPS for the current year.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 2nd. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.89%.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

