Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Stake Reduced by Bangor Savings Bank

Bangor Savings Bank cut its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,955 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 811 shares during the quarter. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in Intel were worth $181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Intel by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 369,099,204 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $7,400,439,000 after purchasing an additional 6,143,164 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Intel by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 95,488,444 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,909,761,000 after purchasing an additional 2,978,346 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its stake in Intel by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 63,263,339 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,268,430,000 after purchasing an additional 4,793,927 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Intel in the 4th quarter worth about $1,246,569,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Intel by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 45,811,555 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $918,522,000 after purchasing an additional 6,157,853 shares in the last quarter. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intel Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of Intel stock opened at $20.06 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $87.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.58 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $17.67 and a 52-week high of $37.16. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.24.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The chip maker reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.12. Intel had a negative return on equity of 3.27% and a negative net margin of 35.32%. The firm had revenue of $12.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on INTC shares. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on Intel from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Intel from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Wedbush lowered their target price on Intel from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Wall Street Zen raised Intel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 24th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their target price on Intel from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.57.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

