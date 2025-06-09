Trustpilot Group (LON:TRST) Shares Down 11.7% – Here’s What Happened

Trustpilot Group plc (LON:TRST – Get Free Report) shares were down 11.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 207.60 ($2.81) and last traded at GBX 208.20 ($2.82). Approximately 5,012,195 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 40% from the average daily volume of 3,586,376 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 235.79 ($3.19).
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 420 ($5.68) price target on shares of Trustpilot Group in a report on Friday, May 23rd.
Trustpilot Group Stock Performance
Insider Buying and Selling at Trustpilot Group
In other news, insider Adrian Blair acquired 40,751 shares of Trustpilot Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 244 ($3.30) per share, with a total value of £99,432.44 ($134,586.41). Also, insider Peter Holten Mühlmann sold 1,881 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 209 ($2.83), for a total value of £3,931.29 ($5,321.18). Corporate insiders own 8.24% of the company’s stock.
Trustpilot Group Company Profile
Trustpilot began in 2007 with a simple yet powerful idea that is more relevant today than ever — to be the universal symbol of trust, bringing consumers and businesses together through reviews. Trustpilot is open, independent, and impartial — we help consumers make the right choices and businesses to build trust, grow and improve.
Today, we have more than 300 million reviews and 67 million monthly active users across the globe, with 127 billion annual Trustpilot brand impressions, and the numbers keep growing.
