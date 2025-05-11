Humankind US Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:HKND) Shares Acquired by Humankind Investments LLC

Humankind Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Humankind US Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:HKND – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,842,680 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,098 shares during the period. Humankind US Stock ETF makes up approximately 23.0% of Humankind Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Humankind Investments LLC owned 63.17% of Humankind US Stock ETF worth $90,482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Shares of NYSEARCA:HKND opened at $30.84 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.49 million, a PE ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 0.84. Humankind US Stock ETF has a one year low of $27.98 and a one year high of $33.97.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.1024 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th.

The Humankind US Stock ETF (HKND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Humankind US Equity index. The fund selects and weights US stocks, of any capitalization, based on socially responsible investment criteria. HKND was launched on Feb 24, 2021 and is managed by Humankind.

