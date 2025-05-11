Fiduciary Trust Co Buys 761 Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Fiduciary Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,732 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Omnicom Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 146.6% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 328 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 153.8% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 330 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 708.8% in the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 461 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 194.6% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 489 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OMC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Omnicom Group from $99.00 to $84.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 target price on shares of Omnicom Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Argus cut Omnicom Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $116.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $117.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.29.

Omnicom Group Price Performance

Omnicom Group stock opened at $75.94 on Friday. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.13 and a 52-week high of $107.00. The company has a market cap of $14.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.19, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $77.45 and its 200 day moving average is $86.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 15th. The business services provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.07. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.44% and a return on equity of 36.39%. The firm had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 8.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Omnicom Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 10th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.30%.

Omnicom Group Profile

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

