United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Shares Bought by Ethic Inc.

Ethic Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,242 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the period. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $4,397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors boosted its position in United Rentals by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,221,228 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,564,722,000 after purchasing an additional 323,636 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of United Rentals by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,587,203 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,115,142,000 after buying an additional 20,401 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of United Rentals by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,250,324 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $880,778,000 after buying an additional 172,340 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in United Rentals by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,093,350 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $770,199,000 after acquiring an additional 97,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its holdings in United Rentals by 41.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,051,365 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $740,624,000 after acquiring an additional 305,491 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Michael D. Durand sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $626.28, for a total value of $688,908.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,478,697.44. This trade represents a 11.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals Stock Performance

Shares of URI stock opened at $672.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.70. United Rentals, Inc. has a one year low of $525.91 and a one year high of $896.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $616.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $713.68.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $8.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.92 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 34.21% and a net margin of 16.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $9.15 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 44.8 EPS for the current year.

United Rentals Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th will be issued a $1.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 14th. This represents a $7.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.54%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on URI. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of United Rentals from $850.00 to $750.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein raised United Rentals from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $705.00 to $666.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Cfra Research upgraded United Rentals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on United Rentals from $1,000.00 to $750.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of United Rentals from $1,004.00 to $974.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $725.69.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

Further Reading

