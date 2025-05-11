Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC – Free Report) in a report published on Saturday. The firm issued a sell rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Broadway Financial Price Performance

Shares of BYFC opened at $6.55 on Friday. Broadway Financial has a fifty-two week low of $4.47 and a fifty-two week high of $9.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.12. The stock has a market cap of $59.74 million, a PE ratio of 163.79 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 28th. The savings and loans company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.33 million for the quarter. Broadway Financial had a net margin of 3.02% and a return on equity of 1.44%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Broadway Financial stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Broadway Financial Co. ( NASDAQ:BYFC Free Report ) by 29.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,559 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after buying an additional 4,850 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.24% of Broadway Financial worth $148,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors own 12.12% of the company’s stock.

Broadway Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for City First Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It accepts various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, checking accounts, interest checking accounts, money market accounts, and fixed-term certificates of deposit.

