Deutsche Bank AG Increases Stock Position in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Free Report) by 18.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,765,870 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 597,488 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $105,520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies during the 4th quarter worth $422,000. Caption Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,093,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 52.5% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 106,853 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,994,000 after buying an additional 36,803 shares during the last quarter. Blue Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $545,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,894,724 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,090,000 after acquiring an additional 81,688 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IPG has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a report on Sunday, May 4th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on Interpublic Group of Companies from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th. UBS Group raised Interpublic Group of Companies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.44.

Interpublic Group of Companies Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Interpublic Group of Companies stock opened at $25.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.28 billion, a PE ratio of 13.72 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.49. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.51 and a 1 year high of $33.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 27.10% and a net margin of 6.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Interpublic Group of Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.76%.

Interpublic Group of Companies declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 12th that allows the company to repurchase $155.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to reacquire up to 1.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other Interpublic Group of Companies news, CFO Ellen Tobi Johnson sold 21,427 shares of Interpublic Group of Companies stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.82, for a total value of $574,672.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 143,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,845,263.86. The trade was a 13.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Interpublic Group of Companies Company Profile

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

